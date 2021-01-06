ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
Pakistan

Machh massacre: PM asks Hazara families to bury loved ones, says he will visit Quetta soon

  • Imran says he want to reassure the Hazara families who lost their loved ones in a brutal terrorist attack in Machh that he is cognizant of their suffering & their demands
  • India is instigating sectarian terrorism in the country: PM
Fahad Zulfikar 06 Jan 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured the families of Machh massacre victims that he will soon visit Quetta and offer his condolence to them personally.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the premier said: "I want to reassure the Hazara families who lost their loved ones in a brutal terrorist attack in Machh that I am cognizant of their suffering & their demands."

He added that the government is taking steps to prevent such attacks in the future. He maintained, "Know our neighbour is instigating this sectarian terrorism."

The PM said, "I share your pain & have come to you before also to stand with you in your time of suffering."

Imran pointed out, "I will come again very soon to offer prayers and condole with all the families personally. I will never betray my people's trust." He urged the victims' families to bury their loved ones so their souls find peace.

Protests erupted across the country two days ago when at least 11 coal miners were killed and several others were injured in an armed attack at Balochistan's Machh coal field.

Police said the attack took place near the Machh coal field, about 48 kilometers (30 miles) east of the provincial capital Quetta.

Armed men took the coal miners to nearby mountains, where they opened fire on them. Six of the miners were dead on the spot and five who were critically wounded died on the way to a hospital.

Initial investigation revealed the attackers identified the miners as being from a Shiite Hazara community and the gunmen took them away for execution, leaving others unharmed.

The protesters demanded that Prime Minister Imran Khan should come to Quetta and visit them personally. They also denied burying their dead till PM's arrival.

Machh massacre: PM asks Hazara families to bury loved ones, says he will visit Quetta soon

