ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
ASC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
ASL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.26%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.95%)
DGKC 111.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.49 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.94%)
FCCL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FFBL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
FFL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
HASCOL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.02%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
JSCL 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 100.33 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.91%)
PRL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.54%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.86%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.63%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.37%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.95%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
BR100 4,774 Increased By ▲ 44.59 (0.94%)
BR30 24,153 Increased By ▲ 173.19 (0.72%)
KSE100 45,091 Increased By ▲ 440.9 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,888 Increased By ▲ 179.76 (0.96%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars hold gains as global factories keep humming

  • At the same time, the US dollar has been under pressure as the country's budget and trade deficits expand rapidly, requiring ever-more borrowing from abroad.
Reuters 06 Jan 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were consolidating sizable gains on Wednesday, as signs of strength in global manufacturing and broad weakness in the US dollar underpinned commodity prices.

The Aussie was taking a breather at $0.7743, having climbed 1.2% overnight to a 2-1/2 year top of $0.7777.

The next targets were a series of tops from early 2018 at $0.7813, $0.7916 and $0.7988, followed by a major peak at $0.8136 which had been the highest since mid-2015.

The kiwi dollar reached a fresh peak at $0.7261, again a level not seen since April 2018.

Bulls are now eyeing highs from early 2018 at $0.7395 and $0.7437.

A range of surveys overnight showed manufacturing globally had proved resilient in December despite escalating virus cases, with the US ISM measure notably strong.

"Industrial production has been accelerating across the region's biggest manufacturers and we expect further gains in the months ahead," said analysts at TD Securities in a note.

"Firm import orders will likely help drive Asian exports and in turn manufacturing output."

That pointed to solid demand for commodities, which were given an added boost by a 5% jump in oil prices after Saudi Arabia's decision to curb crude output.

Also helping was a steady rise in the Chinese yuan, which made resources more affordable for importers there. The Aussie is used by international investors as a liquid proxy for the yuan and often tracks its moves.

At the same time, the US dollar has been under pressure as the country's budget and trade deficits expand rapidly, requiring ever-more borrowing from abroad.

Should Tuesday's elections in Georgia give Democrats control of the Senate, that could lead to a lot more stimulus spending and borrowing and a further drag on the US dollar.

That risk pushed US 10-year yields to their highest since March, and pulled Australian yields 6 basis points higher to 1.01%.

The 10-year futures contract dropped 6 ticks to 98.9450 and back toward its December low at 98.9200.

Georgia Samsung Securities Co Ltd Australian banks Chinese yuan Australian and New Zealand dollars

Australia, NZ dollars hold gains as global factories keep humming

Little support: US lawmaker moves bill to strip Pakistan of non-NATO ally status

Shabbar Zaidi voice against reversing zero rating for Pakistan exports

Bitcoin breaks above $35,000 to touch new high

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1714 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Machh massacre: Traffic chokes, business activity affected as protests continue in Karachi

US welcomes arrest of LeT's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi by Pakistan

US logs more than 3,900 Covid deaths in new 24hr record: Johns Hopkins

UK court to hear bail plea for WikiLeaks' Assange

'Don't leave me this way' sing Britons in Spain as Brexit kicks in

1.5 to 2.5pc growth projection: SBP identifies 2nd Covid-19 wave as downside risk

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters