Sports
New Zealand beat Pakistan by innings to sweep series
- Jamieson finished with six for 48 to go with his five for 69 in the first innings, while Trent Boult took three for 43.
06 Jan 2021
CHRISTCHURCH: Kyle Jamieson finished with 11 wickets as New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs on Wednesday to sweep the two-match series and become the world's top-ranked Test team.
In the face of a withering spell of bowling by Jamieson, Pakistan were all out for 186 in their second innings of the second Test in the third session of day four in Christchurch.
Jamieson finished with six for 48 to go with his five for 69 in the first innings, while Trent Boult took three for 43.
Azhar Ali and Zafar Gohar both scored 37 for Pakistan.
Machh massacre: Traffic chokes, business activity affected as protests continue in Karachi
New Zealand beat Pakistan by innings to sweep series
US welcomes arrest of LeT's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi by Pakistan
US logs more than 3,900 Covid deaths in new 24hr record: Johns Hopkins
UK court to hear bail plea for WikiLeaks' Assange
'Don't leave me this way' sing Britons in Spain as Brexit kicks in
1.5 to 2.5pc growth projection: SBP identifies 2nd Covid-19 wave as downside risk
Trump says he will speak at Wednesday rally outside the White House
Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long rift
Dawood seeks zero-rating for textile chain
Six agenda items including NFLP to be considered by ECC today
On basis of AT&C losses: PD accused of carrying out loadshedding
Read more stories
Comments