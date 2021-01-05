ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
Transparent inquiry to be conducted into colliers' massacre: Shibli

  • The information minister assured that after detailed inquiries, action would be taken against the perpetrators of brutal acts.
APP Updated 06 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said a transparent inquiry would be conducted into the brutal killing of colliers in Machh area of Balochistan and their killers would be brought to justice.

The massacre of innocent workers of Hazara community was a tragic incident that had saddened the whole nation, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

The coal miners were the soft target of terrorists, who might have links with an enemy country, he added.

About the gruesome murder of Usama Satti by the police, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed grief over the killing of a young man in the Federal Capital, besides the miners' murder in Machh.

The information minister assured that after detailed inquiries, action would be taken against the perpetrators of brutal acts.

Commenting on the opposition’s verbal attacks on ruling party, he said there was no harm in having positive criticism, but the opposition parties were portraying the constructive work of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government negatively.

Shibli Faraz Prime Minister Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Hazara community coal miners Usama Satti Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator

