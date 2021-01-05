ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
LHC seeks reply from PMC on plea against MDCAT till Jan 11

  • The court, after hearing initial arguments, issued notice to PMC for January 11 and sought reply.
APP 05 Jan 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sought a reply from Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) till January 11 on a petition against Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020.

The single bench comprising Justice Atir Mahmood passed the orders on a petition, filed by Faisal Masood and other students.

While questioning the legal status of Sections 8 and 13 (C) of the Pakistan Medical Commission Act 2020, a counsel on behalf of the petitioners argued before the court that the entry test for admission in MBBS and BDS was held under the new act and out-of-course questions were included in the test.

He mentioned that the MDCAT syllabus was entirely different from the FSC syllabus. He pleaded with the court for declaring the Sections 8 and 13 (C) of the PMC act unconstitutional, besides directions for re examination.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, issued notice to PMC for January 11 and sought reply.

