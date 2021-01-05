Business & Finance
Polish central bank governor says third wave would make rate cuts possible in Q1
- In the central bank's baseline scenario of a stabilising epidemic and gradually improving economic situation there should be no need to change the monetary policy in coming quarters.
05 Jan 2021
WARSAW: A third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the winter would make rate cuts in the first quarter possible, Polish central bank governor Adam Glapinski said in an interview with financial news website Obserwator Finansowy published in full on Tuesday.
However, Glapinski also said that in the central bank's baseline scenario of a stabilising epidemic and gradually improving economic situation there should be no need to change the monetary policy in coming quarters.
