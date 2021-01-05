ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
Corps Commanders Conference: Army huddle discuss Afghan peace process, regional security

  • The meeting was chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi.
  • The forum expressed satisfaction over positive developments in Afghan Peace Process and efforts made for regional peace and stability.
BR Web Desk Updated 05 Jan 2021

Corps Commanders Conference reviewed regional and domestic security environment with special focus on situation along the borders, internal security and other professional matters of the Army, ISPR reported on Tuesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting was chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi.

On Right of Self-Determination Day, the forum expressed complete solidarity with resilient and brave Kashmiri brethren till the realisation of their just cause in accordance with their aspirations and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

“Decades of atrocities by Indian occupation forces have failed to suppress ever strengthening freedom struggle,” said the forum.

"Determined Kashmiris shall succeed," the forum reiterated.

The participants expressed satisfaction over positive developments in Afghan Peace Process and efforts made for regional peace and stability.

Dilating upon the current security environment, forum noted that defeat of complete threat spectrum is only possible through a comprehensive national effort, where all segments of the society play their rightful role.

The participants specially discussed the ongoing security situation along the Line of Control (LoC), Working Boundary and Eastern Border, said ISPR.

“Training and professional pursuits must remain our prime focus to enhance operational preparedness and thwart any possible misadventure,” the forum noted.

Highest standards of capability and maintaining cutting edge at all levels is vital to meet all challenges in tandem with other elements of national power, COAS emphasised.

Forum voiced extreme respect and appreciation for all those who are putting their lives at stake fighting against COVID-19.

The participants paid special tribute to all martyrs and their families for supreme sacrifices rendered for peaceful and secure Pakistan especially the recent incidents in Balochistan.

Their sacrifices won’t go waste. Terrorists and their abettors will be defeated at all costs, forum concluded.

India Pakistan Kashmir COAS Afghan peace process General Bajwa Corps Commander Conference

Corps Commanders Conference: Army huddle discuss Afghan peace process, regional security

