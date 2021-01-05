Business & Finance
British Airways reviewing flight schedule after new lockdowns in UK
05 Jan 2021
LONDON: British Airways said on Tuesday it was reviewing its flight schedule following the announcement of new national lockdowns across the UK.
Restrictions on travel due to the pandemic meant that UK-based airlines were already operating at low levels, but the new lockdown in England stops most people from travelling abroad, meaning further cuts to airline schedules are likely.
"Our focus is on keeping crucial air links open - transporting vital goods and ensuring people who are permitted to travel can continue to do so safely," British Airways, which is owned by IAG, said in a statement.
