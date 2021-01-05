ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
ASC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
ASL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.24%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.3%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.04%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.39%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.53%)
TRG 88.43 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.17%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By ▼ -5.94 (-0.13%)
BR30 23,979 Decreased By ▼ -246.6 (-1.02%)
KSE100 44,650 Decreased By ▼ -36.03 (-0.08%)
KSE30 18,709 Decreased By ▼ -61.5 (-0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Malaysian palm oil stocks forecast lower, keeping prices high in 2021

  • The market outlook for Malaysian palm oil in 2021 looks bright despite the pandemic.
  • Rival and top producer Indonesia is expected to produce 45 million tonnes of crude palm oil in 2021, rising from 43 million tonnes last year.
Reuters 05 Jan 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil stockpiles are expected to remain low in 2021 because of strong demand from China and a lower Indian import duty amid sluggish output gains, the Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) said on Tuesday.

"The market outlook for Malaysian palm oil in 2021 looks bright despite the pandemic," Kalyana Sundram, MPOC chief executive told a virtual conference.

Global palm oil supply is expected to be tight this year because of heavy rains caused by the La Nina weather pattern.

MPOC projected 2021 output in Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer, to rise to 19.6 million tonnes from 19.4 million tonnes in 2020.

Rival and top producer Indonesia is expected to produce 45 million tonnes of crude palm oil in 2021, rising from 43 million tonnes last year, Sundram said.

However, Indonesian exports will fall by 500,000 tonnes as its higher export levies and duties make Malaysian palm oil more attractive, Sundram said.

Malaysian exports in 2021 will rise to 4.5 million tonnes from 3.7 million tonnes last year.

The effect of the lower stockpiles and higher demand will support prices in 2021, the MPOC said.

It forecast Malaysia's benchmark crude palm oil price will average 3,217 ringgit ($802.44) a tonne for 2021, compared to 2,700 ringgit ($673.48) in 2020.

However, the industry group warned that palm oil exports to the European Union, Malaysia's third-largest buyer will face even more challenges because of intensified anti-palm oil lobbying and increasing regulations.

The EU is enacting rules to curtail palm oil consumption, such as the phase out of palm-based transport fuels from its consumption of renewables by 2030 and Malaysian Biodiesel Association Deputy President Long Tian Ching said at the conference that he fears "a whole generation of citizen" is refusing to use palm oil.

"Consumer minds (on palm oil) are now so negative that it would be a difficult battle to win over their hearts and wallets," Long said.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil imports Global palm oil supply Indian import duty

Malaysian palm oil stocks forecast lower, keeping prices high in 2021

COVID-19 pandemic: Russia again offers supply of Sputnik-V vaccine to Pakistan

Important step: Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia, Qatar's decision to open borders

South Korea sends forces in Persian Gulf after Iran seizes tanker

Clearing backlog of cases: SC directs govt to make 30 accountability courts functional in a month

Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism

SC orders K-P govt to restore Karak temple in two weeks

FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces

British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads

Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium

Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters