Sheikh Rashid shares demands of Hazara protesters with PM

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid called on Tuesday Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad and discussed matters relating to the protest being held by the Hazara community in Quetta.

Thousands of Hazara community members have been staging a sit-in in Quetta, Balochistan, demanding that the attackers of the massacre of 11 coal miners in Mach be arrested.

During the meeting today, the interior minister briefed the PM on his visit to Quetta and the dialogue held with a delegation of the Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM), who is leading the sit-in, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Hazara community has demanded that the attackers of the massacre of the coal miners in Mach be arrested. They also said the sit-in would continue till the visit of PM for negotiation so that practical steps be taken for the arrest of the killers.

On Sunday, 11 coal miners belonging to the Shia Hazara community sleeping in their room were held at gunpoint and blindfolded before being executed by unidentified attackers in the Mach coal field area.

The militant Islamic State group or Daesh has claimed responsibility for the killing.