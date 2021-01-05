Huawei to break records with its 135W fastest charger certification

Huawei has obtained certifications for its 135W fastest charger by the China Compulsory Certificate (3C). It is expected that this new technology will make a debut in the Huawei's next generation on top-of-the-line branded smartphones, possibly the P50 line-up.

While, the company's current top offering is the Huawei SuperCharge, which offers 66W charging, this new charger, bearing the HW-200675CP0 model number, will support charging output of 15W, 27W, 60W, 75W, 94W, and even 135W. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer hopes to break world records with its fastest charger.

This unit supports charging at a minimum of 5V/3A up to a maximum of 20V/6.75A equating to the incredible 135W rate.

This new addition will also allow Huawei to compete with brands like Xiaomi and iQOO which already feature 120W chargers that are capable of completely charging a smartphone in 15 to 30 minutes.

It is expected that Huawei's charger may fully charge a smartphone in less than 20 minutes, depending on the battery size.