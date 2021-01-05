World
UK's Sunak to offer more help to businesses on Tuesday, minister says
- "The Chancellor (Sunak) will be saying a little bit more about additional support for business," Michael Gove told Sky News.
05 Jan 2021
LONDON: British finance minister Rishi Sunak will later on Tuesday set out plans to offer more help to businesses struggling under the renewed COVID-19 restrictions, a top cabinet minister said on Tuesday.
"The Chancellor (Sunak) will be saying a little bit more about additional support for business," Michael Gove told Sky News.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced late on Monday a new national lockdown in England lasting until at least mid-February.
SC orders K-P govt to restore Karak temple in two weeks
UK's Sunak to offer more help to businesses on Tuesday, minister says
FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces
British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads
Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium
Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery
Focus on price stability sharpened
In Georgia, Trump pressures Pence, Biden promises 'new day' with Senate runoffs
Japan concerned by Iran's moves on uranium enrichment
Assange case remains threat to investigative journalism: analysts
Health, food to all this year: PM's Office delineates govt's achievements
Developers, builders: Cabinet may approve amnesty scheme today
Read more stories
Comments