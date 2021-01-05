ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
UK's Sunak to offer more help to businesses on Tuesday, minister says

  • "The Chancellor (Sunak) will be saying a little bit more about additional support for business," Michael Gove told Sky News.
Reuters 05 Jan 2021

LONDON: British finance minister Rishi Sunak will later on Tuesday set out plans to offer more help to businesses struggling under the renewed COVID-19 restrictions, a top cabinet minister said on Tuesday.

"The Chancellor (Sunak) will be saying a little bit more about additional support for business," Michael Gove told Sky News.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced late on Monday a new national lockdown in England lasting until at least mid-February.

