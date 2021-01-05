AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
Pakistan

Maulana Fazlur Rehman should refrain from making controversial statements: Dr. Firdous

  • Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan expressed these views while talking to media after attending the meeting of PTI leaders regarding by-polls at Daska.
APP 05 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman should refrain from making controversial statements against the state institutions.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman was doing politics to achieve his personal interests as he had nothing to do with democracy, she said and added that the 'Calibri Queen' could not answer about abusing rights of the people of South Punjab despite PML-N’s rule for 10 years.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan expressed these views while talking to media after attending the meeting of PTI leaders regarding by-polls at Daska.

The Special Assistant to Chief Minister said that Maulana was trying to create instability in the country with Bilawal at one side and Maryam at the other side. She said Maulana was focusing on politics in Islamabad and he had been badly exposed for it.

She said the people of Bahawalpur had buried the narrative of PDM and the politics of PDM was over.

The Special Assistant said, "There is no difference between the narrative of PDM and our enemy India," adding that former interior minister Rehman Malik had exposed the PPP.

She said that India wanted to destabilize Pakistan and create unrest in the country but the Pakistan Army exposed (New Delhi) by disclosing that India was propagating against Pakistan through 750 fake social media and instagram accounts.

Dr Firdous said the PTI had started election campaign for by-polls in NA-75 Daska and the announcement of Aslam Gujjar to join PTI was a setback for the PML-N.

PPP Maulana Fazlur Rehman PDM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Bilawal PML N PTI Calibri Queen Rehman Malik

