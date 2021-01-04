Pakistan
Ali Zaidi pays surprise visit to Marine Fishing Department
04 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday paid surprise visit to Marine Fishing Department (MFD).
During visit, the minister met the Director General Marine Fishing Department, said a press release.
He inquired about the progress of modernization and digitization of the department. He urged that the process of digitization would be completed on war footing.
Pakistan has a total coastline of 1,050 km and a total fishing area of approximately 300,270 sq km.
Pakistan’s fishing grounds are termed as highly rich in marine life with a vast variety of species having commercial value.
