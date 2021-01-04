AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CHCC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.04%)
DCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.22%)
DGKC 111.49 Decreased By ▼ -5.57 (-4.76%)
EFERT 63.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.48%)
EPCL 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.63%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.68%)
HASCOL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 133.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.86%)
HUBC 89.40 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (4.84%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.03%)
JSCL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-9.02%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.52%)
OGDC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (5.35%)
PAEL 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.52%)
PIBTL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.66%)
PIOC 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.01%)
POWER 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.26%)
PPL 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (6.28%)
PSO 244.02 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (5.44%)
SNGP 49.70 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.34%)
STPL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.39%)
TRG 85.71 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-7.33%)
UNITY 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.2%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 32.18 (0.68%)
BR30 24,226 Increased By ▲ 301.71 (1.26%)
KSE100 44,686 Increased By ▲ 251.66 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,770 Increased By ▲ 186.19 (1%)
PSX gains 251 points to close at 44,686 points

  • As many as 412 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 161 of them recorded gain and 231 sustained losses.
APP 04 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed bullish trend, gaining 251.66 points, with positive change of 0.57 percent, closing at 44,686.46 points against 44,434.80 points on the last working day.

A total 540,830,379 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 642,622,037 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs26.661 billion against Rs27.303 billion previous day.

As many as 412 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 161 of them recorded gain and 231 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Pak Electron with a volume of 27,367,500 shares and price per share of Rs39.13, Hub Power Co. with a volume of 25,367,723 and price per share of Rs85.27 and Hascol Petrol with a volume of 24,960,670 and price per share of Rs15.09.

Unilever Foods recorded maximum increase of Rs72.50 per share, closing at Rs6700 whereas Bata (Pak) was runner up with the increase of Rs38.47 per share, closing at Rs1549. Millat Tractors witnessed maximum decrease of Rs25.16 per share, closing at Rs1072.30 Jubile Life Ins shares decreased by Rs25.13 per share closing at Rs360.87.

