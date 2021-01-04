NITB's Pass Track App Registrations Reach 400k

The Pass Track app by the National Information Technology Board's (NITB) registers 400,000 passengers travelling to Pakistan. Around 2000 individuals have been registering daily on the app, according to a recent tweet by NITB.

According to the guidelines issued by the Government for international passengers arriving at airports in Pakistan, passengers coming to Pakistan from abroad are required to use the Pass Track app and portal.

If the passengers by any possibility do not have pass track app, they would need to fill a health declaration form (HDF) before landing.

Pass Track app by the National Information Technology Board will aid in recording and tracking basic information of passengers travelling to Pakistan.

The application comes with scanning option of National Identity Card and Passport of Pakistan.