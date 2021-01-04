NAB recovered Rs389 bn in two years as compared to Rs104 bn in 10 years: PM

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the whole nation benefits when state institutions are allowed to work independently and without political interference.

Taking to his twitter handle on Monday, Imran shared the statistics of National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) performance regarding recovery of corruption money. The premier also compared the recovery of amount during his government and previous governments from 2008 to 2018 and from 2019 to 2020.

He stated, "The following facts reveal how the nation benefits when state institutions are allowed to function independently without political interference."

He added, "Total recoveries by NAB in 2019 & 2020 amount to Rs.389 bn in comparison to previous 10 yrs (2008-2018) recoveries of Rs.104 bn."

The PM stated that these were 10 years of dark ages under corrupt rulers. "Again, Anti Corruption in Punjab recovered Rs.206 bn in 27 months in comparison to only Rs.3 bn in the past 10 yrs under corrupt rulers."

He highlighted that these are clear indications of accountability working when institutions are independent.