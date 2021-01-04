Business & Finance
Singapore Q4 GDP shrinks 3.8% y/y, less than forecast
04 Jan 2021
SINGAPORE: Singapore's economy contracted slightly less than expected in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, preliminary data showed on Monday.
Gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 3.8% in October-December on a year-on-year basis, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a decline of 4.5%.
GDP grew 2.1% on a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis in October-December.
For the full year, the economy contracted 5.8%.
