AVN 93.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 147.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 117.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 64.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 33.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 29.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 108.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 105.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 96.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 231.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 92.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 85.34 (1.85%)
BR30 23,924 Increased By ▲ 696.76 (3%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 679.42 (1.55%)
KSE30 18,584 Increased By ▲ 404.01 (2.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Closing door on volatile 2020, Emerging Europe eyes rebound

Reuters Updated 04 Jan 2021

BUDAPEST/WARSAW: Hungary’s forint ended 2020 down nearly 10% against the euro, losing more than any other currency in emerging Europe even as the Polish zloty weakened considerably in the last trading sessions amid talk of central bank interventions.

As everywhere, the Covid-19 pandemic set the tone throughout most of the year, with currencies first hammered in March, when the coronavirus reached the region and lockdown measures sent economies into a massive contraction.

Of the three most liquid currencies in the region, the Czech crown recovered the most of those losses, ending the year down about 3.4%, according to data at 0920 GMT. The Polish zloty was down 7.5%, plunging at the end of the year as the National Bank of Poland intervened in the foreign exchange market on Dec. 18 to weaken the zloty and thereby support Polish exports. The currency weakened by as much as 1.77% on Tuesday, raising speculation that the central bank was intervening in the FX market again. Reuters could not confirm that. “It’s very volatile, there is very low liquidity, probably the national bank is asking for prices,” said a Warsaw-based currency trader. “Today I haven’t seen (the central bank) ... or maybe there is some position squaring at the end of the year.”

Political risks also weighed on the forint as Poland and Hungary threatened to veto the European Union’s 1.85 trillion euro ($2.27 trillion) budget and coronavirus rescue package over rule-of-law conditions on accessing those funds. According to a Reuters poll of analysts, the Czech crown and the Polish zloty are expected to lead central European currencies higher in the next year as the region recovers from the pandemic.

In the poll, conducted before central bank interventions were made public in Poland, the zloty was expected to strengthen to as far as 4.37 against the euro, which would be a 5% gain from Thursday’s levels.

Analysts expect the Czech crown to firm to 25.80 over the next year, or 1.9% from Thursday’s level. The Hungarian forint is also expected to firm 1.9% from Thursday’s level to 358.00.

“A strong growth recovery (3.5-4% in 2021-2022 across the region) with the tailwind of the EU budget bodes well for CEE3 currencies,” Bank of America wrote in a note. “We expect an additional 3-5% appreciation of CEE3 currencies vs EUR in 2021.”

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) has said it would hold foreign currency swap tenders at the end of each quarter if needed to reduce market volatility.—Reuters

Closing door on volatile 2020, Emerging Europe eyes rebound

France rescues ailing media, retail group Lagardere

Further retrenchments in PSM expected

Bogus ST refunds on fake invoices: FTO directs FBR to initiate criminal proceedings

‘Covid-19 restrictions boost online shopping, create jobs for youth’

PIA resumes flight operations to Saudi Arabia

Afghan peace talks resume as bloodshed continues

PM orders FC to apprehend killers

Gunmen kill 11 Hazara coal miners in Macch

Tax amnesty scheme: FBR must disclose names of investors: expert

Pakistan approaches UN to seek immediate release of Kashmiri HR activist

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.