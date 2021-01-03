AVN 93.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Campaign against govt: PDM to hold power show in Bahawalpur today

  • All the preparations for the political showdown have been completed as the stage has been made while the venue has also been decorated with flags and banners
Fahad Zulfikar 03 Jan 2021

(Karachi) As part of movement against the government, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of opposition parties, is holding a public gathering in Bahawalpur today (Sunday) despite government's decision to not grant permission for the rally, local media reported.

As per details, all the preparations for the political showdown have been completed at Seraiki Chowk as the stage has been made while the venue has also been decorated with flags and banners.

PDM chief and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Fazal-ur-Rehman, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz and other members of opposition parties will participate in the rally.

The rally will pass through Bandra Bridge, Model Town C Chowk, Fateh Chowk, Model Town B, and reach Toll Plaza Sutlej Bridge.

However, keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the security concerns, the Bahawalpur administration rejected an application of the PML-N seeking permission to hold a public rally on January 3.

The deputy commissioner Bahawalpur in a letter written to PML-N leadership maintained that there was credible information about a terrorist attack at the rally, adding that permission cannot be granted to PML-N for the Bahawalpur rally.

The administration further said it cannot allow a rally to be held in the city due to the spike in coronavirus infections in the country.

