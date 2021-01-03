AVN 93.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
ABAD welcomes extension in PM Imran Khan’s relief package for industry

  • ABAD Hyderabad chapter’s Vice Chairman Kashif Shaikh praised the extension of the fixed tax regime upto December 31,2021 by Prime Minister Imran Khan.
APP 03 Jan 2021

HYDERABAD: The Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) has welcomed the extension in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s relief package for the industry expressing hope that the measure would help boost the construction sector in particular and the economy in general.

Talking to the media, ABAD Hyderabad chapter’s Vice Chairman Kashif Shaikh praised the extension of the fixed tax regime upto December 31,2021 by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the ease offered to the industry by not requiring information of income from the properties’ buyers till June 30, 2021, and the builders till March, 2023, bode well for the sector.

Shaikh expressed gratitude to the PM for extending that deadline by a year.

“The deadline of the relief package for the sector was slated for December 31,2022. However, due to the lockdown and the consequent economic situation, the builders could not start the projects on time,” he observed.

“By accepting the demands of ABAD the PM has given a gift of the new year to the builders and the developers,” he said.

Shaikh said like Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) the Sindh government should also automate the system of approving the commercial and residential projects.

lockdown Sindh Government Capital Development Authority Prime Minister Imran Khan Association of Builders and Developers Kashif Shaikh industry LDA

