AVN 93.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
BOP 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 147.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.34%)
DCL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 117.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
EFERT 64.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.39%)
EPCL 48.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
HASCOL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 134.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 85.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
JSCL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
KAPCO 29.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
LOTCHEM 15.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
MLCF 46.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
OGDC 108.97 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.06%)
PAEL 40.58 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
PIBTL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
PIOC 105.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.31%)
POWER 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
PPL 96.54 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (3.09%)
PSO 231.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.72%)
STPL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
TRG 92.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.26%)
UNITY 31.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 85.34 (1.85%)
BR30 23,924 Increased By ▲ 696.76 (3%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 679.42 (1.55%)
KSE30 18,584 Increased By ▲ 404.01 (2.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Greece reimposes COVID-19 curbs after Christmas easing

  • Greece has reported 139,447 confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,881 related deaths.
Reuters 02 Jan 2021

ATHENS: Greece will tighten coronavirus curbs for a week from Sunday, closing hair salons, bookstores and some other shops that had been allowed to reopen in the run-up to Christmas, the government said on Saturday.

Most shops remained closed during December in Greece but the seasonal easing of restrictions provided a little relief for some hard-hit retail businesses.

The new, tighter rules will come into force on Jan. 3, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said in a televised statement. A night-time curfew will start at 9 p.m., an hour earlier than before.

Petsas said the measures were aimed at helping schools reopen on Jan. 11.

Greece, which started the first vaccinations against the coronavirus last week, has reported 139,447 confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,881 related deaths.

Coronavirus Greece Christmas easing

Greece reimposes COVID-19 curbs after Christmas easing

Pakistan says India should set its own house in order rather than 'feigning concern for minority rights elsewhere'

Pakistan reports 2,184 new coronavirus cases, 82 deaths in 24 hours

Payment in 3 installments within year: Roadmap delineated for IPPs

LNG Terminal: PLL again floats tender for allocation of unutilised capacity

Economic growth prospects: PM optimistic despite Covid-19 challenge

Dec exports grow 18.3pc YoY

Dec CPI inflation up 8pc YoY

SPI down 0.69pc WoW

‘Clarification’: PM says never made excuses of not being prepared

Hafeez for reviewing pay, pension mechanism

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters