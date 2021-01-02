AVN 93.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
BOP 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 147.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.34%)
DCL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 117.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
EFERT 64.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.39%)
EPCL 48.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
HASCOL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 134.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 85.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
JSCL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
KAPCO 29.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
LOTCHEM 15.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
MLCF 46.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
OGDC 108.97 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.06%)
PAEL 40.58 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
PIBTL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
PIOC 105.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.31%)
POWER 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
PPL 96.54 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (3.09%)
PSO 231.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.72%)
STPL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
TRG 92.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.26%)
UNITY 31.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 85.34 (1.85%)
BR30 23,924 Increased By ▲ 696.76 (3%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 679.42 (1.55%)
KSE30 18,584 Increased By ▲ 404.01 (2.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China senior diplomat says U.S. relations at 'new crossroads'

  • China’s relationship with the United States has reached a “new crossroads” and could get back on the right track following a period of “unprecedented difficulty”, senior diplomat Wang Yi said in official comments published on Saturday.
  • Relations between the world’s two biggest economies have come under increasing strain amid a series of disputes over trade, human rights and the origins of COVID-19.
Reuters 02 Jan 2021

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China’s relationship with the United States has reached a “new crossroads” and could get back on the right track following a period of “unprecedented difficulty”, senior diplomat Wang Yi said in official comments published on Saturday.

Relations between the world’s two biggest economies have come under increasing strain amid a series of disputes over trade, human rights and the origins of COVID-19. In its latest move, the United States blacklisted dozens of Chinese companies it said had ties to the military.

Wang, China’s state councillor and foreign minister, said in a joint interview with Xinhua news agency and other state media outlets that recent U.S. policies towards China had harmed the interests of both countries and brought huge dangers to the world.

But there was now an opportunity for the two sides to “open a new window of hope” and begin a new round of dialogue, he said.

The election of Joe Biden as U.S. President has been widely expected to improve relations between Washington and Beijing after four years of escalating tensions under the administration of Donald Trump.

Last month, Wang said he hoped the election of Biden would allow U.S. China policy to “return to objectivity and rationality”.

However, President-elect Biden, who will take office on Jan. 20, has continued to criticise China for its “abuses” on trade and other issues.

Wang did not mention Trump or Biden by name, but he urged the United States to “respect the social system and development path” chosen by China, adding that if Washington “learns lessons”, the conflicts between the two sides could be resolved.

“We know some people in the United States are apprehensive about China’s rapid development, but the most sustainable leadership is to constantly move forward yourself, rather than block the development of other countries,” he said.

Politicians in the United States have accused China of covering up the outbreak of COVID-19 during its early stages, delaying its response and allowing the disease to spread much further and faster.

But Wang said China had done its utmost to combat the virus’s spread, “sounding the alarm” for the rest of the world.

“We raced against time, and were the earliest to report the epidemic to the world,” he said. “More and more studies show that the epidemic very probably emerged in many places throughout the world.”

China United States Trade human rights President elect Joe Biden COVID 19 China US ties

China senior diplomat says U.S. relations at 'new crossroads'

Pakistan says India should set its own house in order rather than 'feigning concern for minority rights elsewhere'

Pakistan reports 2,184 new coronavirus cases, 82 deaths in 24 hours

Payment in 3 installments within year: Roadmap delineated for IPPs

LNG Terminal: PLL again floats tender for allocation of unutilised capacity

Economic growth prospects: PM optimistic despite Covid-19 challenge

Dec exports grow 18.3pc YoY

Dec CPI inflation up 8pc YoY

SPI down 0.69pc WoW

‘Clarification’: PM says never made excuses of not being prepared

Hafeez for reviewing pay, pension mechanism

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters