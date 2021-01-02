AVN 93.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.18%)
CHCC 147.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.12%)
DCL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.73%)
DGKC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.98%)
EFERT 63.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.9%)
EPCL 48.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.37%)
FCCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.27%)
FFL 17.61 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.09%)
HASCOL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.56%)
HUBC 85.17 Increased By ▲ 6.17 (7.81%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
JSCL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
KAPCO 29.24 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.42%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
MLCF 46.14 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.6%)
OGDC 106.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.76%)
PAEL 40.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
PIBTL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
PIOC 105.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.11%)
POWER 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.84%)
PPL 93.65 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (4.21%)
PSO 231.44 Increased By ▲ 15.64 (7.25%)
SNGP 45.97 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.3%)
STPL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.69%)
TRG 92.25 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.51%)
UNITY 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.6%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 85.34 (1.85%)
BR30 23,924 Increased By ▲ 696.76 (3%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 679.42 (1.55%)
KSE30 18,584 Increased By ▲ 404.01 (2.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Federal Capital records 186 fresh corona cases: NCOC

  • He said a strategy was made to control corona keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way.
APP 02 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The number of COVID-19 cases continued to surge in the Federal Capital, as 186 new corona cases were reported in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) during the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Friday.

According to an NCOC official, as many as 146 new corona cases were reported on Thursday and 166 on Wednesday.

He said so far 37,888 cases were reported from the Federal Capital, with 419 deaths. Some 34,410 patients had recovered completely.

Meanwhile on the direction of Ministry of National Health Services, the ICT district administration continued smart lockdowns in different streets of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection.

The inspection teams also started taking actions on violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related with the corona while visiting marriage halls, markets and petrol pumps.

The administration also sealed schools, shops, workshops and restaurants on violation of the SOPs.

The teams also issued notices to marriage hall owners, besides imposing fines on different shopkeepers.

Commenting on the situation, an official of Ministry of National Health Services said several local level administrative decisions were made to control the disease.

He advised the citizens to continue following the social distancing, use of masks and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the city. He said the government had adopted an effective strategy to combat COVID-19 that resulted reduction in corona cases in the country.

He said a strategy was made to control corona keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way.

He said the ministry had also asked the administrations of public and private organizations functioning in the ICT to strictly monitor the SOPs to ensure protection of their employees from the COVID-19.

NCOC SOPs COVID ICT smart lockdowns

Federal Capital records 186 fresh corona cases: NCOC

Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh removed, Dogar takes charge as new police chief

Govt will cancel Nawaz Sharif’s passport on Feb 16: says Shaikh Rasheed

KSE 100 Welcomes New Year by crossing the 44k mark

As part of pact, Pakistan and India share lists of nuclear installations, prisoners

2021 to be the year of ‘Growth’ for Pakistan: PM Khan

Ehsaas scheme: PM pledges to make Pakistan a welfare state by providing health cover, food to people

UK COVID-19 variant detected in two more people in Sindh

Israel, Saudi Arabia reportedly pushing Trump for a strike on Iran ahead of Biden inauguration

Govt ready for dialogue with opposition on all issues except accountability: FM Qureshi

The European Union: six decades of twists and turns

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters