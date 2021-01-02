Pakistan
Cold, dry weather forecast in city
- Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 16 and 4 degrees centigrade respectively on Friday.
02 Jan 2021
LAHORE: The Meteorological department has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.
However, dense fog is likely to prevail in Faisalabad, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Multan, Gujranwala, Okara, Hafizabad, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar khan.
According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the Country.
A strong westerly wave is expected to enter in Pakistan on Sunday and likely to grip upper parts of the country on Monday.
