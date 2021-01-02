AVN 93.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Punjab govt sets worth-following examples in 2020

  • Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed to provide the government job to MA degree holder Mehvish after a social media post went viral about her sweeping work in Vehari.
APP 02 Jan 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab government has set many worth-following examples in the year 2020 to benefit the people.

Financial aid worth Rs. 1.25 billion was provided to 170,000 needy people under CM Insaf Imdad Programme.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed to provide the government job to MA degree holder Mehvish after a social media post went viral about her sweeping work in Vehari.

Meanwhile, Secretary-General of the United Nations was given a dinner at Hazoori Bagh in Lahore, said a hand out issued here Friday.

The year 2020, was fateful for southern Punjab as high officials were posted in south Punjab secretariat along-with approval of the design of the secretariat building.

As many as 25,000 doctors and paramedics were recruited in the Health department along with recruitment of 10,000 police constables.

The CM regularly visited different cities and towns to keep up with the good work and issued on the spot instructions for bringing improvement in different government offices including hospitals, police stations jails, and shelter homes.

He also went to Balochistan, Sindh and KPK provinces to promote inter-provincial harmony.

The CM laid the foundation stone of mother & child hospital at Ganga Ram Hospital and local government academy and ensured completion of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Underpass.

Setting aside past practices, Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over the board meetings of Rescue1122 and other important institutions to take important decisions for providing better services to the citizens.

Meanwhile, the chief minister regularly held meetings with parliamentarians and consulted them for spearheading development agenda.

He also chaired the apex committee meetings to monitor the corona as well as law and order situation.

The foundation stone of avant-garde Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project was laid on August 7 whereas 10 new shelter homes and almonries were also established in Lahore to provide shelter to the homeless and penurious segments of the society.

The much-awaited Orange Line Metro Train was inaugurated in the month of October. Bab-e-Lahore was also inaugurated at Thokar Niaz Beg and Insaf medicine card scheme was launched to provide free medicines to needy patients suffering from chronic diseases.

Along with these, different development projects amounting to Rs. 140 billion were started in collaboration with ADB in Sialkot and Sahiwal districts to improve the quality of life.

