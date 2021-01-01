AVN 93.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Sindh Govt sets up Provincial Vaccine Administration Coordination Cell

  • 250,000 doses of vaccine will be given to Sindh, after the second week of this month in collaboration with the National Vaccine Task Force and NCOC.
  • The first phase of the vaccine will cover workers in the public and private health systems.
APP 01 Jan 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh Health Department on Friday notified the composition of “Provincial Vaccine Administration Co-ordination Cell (PVACC).

According to the notification issued in this regard, the PVACC is notified in pursuance of the decision of the National Vaccine Task Force (NVTF) - National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Sindh Secretary Health Dr. Kazim Hussain Jatoi will be Chairman of the PVACC, EOC Co-ordinator Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi will be Focal Person and Additional Secretary Public Health will be the Deputy Focal Person of PVACC.

Parliamentary Health Secretary of Sindh Assembly Qasim Siraj Soomro, DG Health Dr. Irshad Ahmed, PD EPI Dr. Akram Sultan, Section Officer Dr. Mazhar Ali, Provincial IT Head Faizan Gul Shaikh, Provincial Technical Focal Person (EOC) Dr. Ahmed Ali Shaikh will be among the members of the PVACC while the Provincial Emergency Operation Cell (EOC), will be headquarter of the PVACC.

Meanwhile chairing a meeting here on Friday, Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechoho said that about 250,000 doses of vaccine will be given to Sindh, after the second week of this month in collaboration with the National Vaccine Task Force and NCOC, said a statement.

Dr Azra said that every individual will be given two doses of the vaccine at 21-day intervals.

She said that in the first phase, health professionals and front line workers on duty in the wards of COVID19 will be vaccinated.

The first phase of the vaccine will cover workers in the public and private health systems, the Sindh Health Minister said.

She has directed the officials concerned to compile data of front line workers attached with the private hospitals. Everyone will be notified of the vaccination by phone first, she added.

She said that the individuals undergoing the vaccination phase will also be given a card that will also be used for travel purposes.

She said that 50 cubicles will be established in Karachi Expo Center, for vaccination of the 5,000 people, in a day.

Apart from Karachi, vaccination facilities will also be provided in treasury hospitals in other cities of Sindh, she said.

She said that the second phase of the vaccine will cover people over the age of 60 and then people with various diseases.

The meeting was also attended by Health Secretary Kazim Jatoi, Parliamentary Health Secretary of Sindh Assembly Qasim Siraj Soomro and other officials concerned.

