Iranian Judiciary Chief says Trump is not "immune from justice", at Gen. Soleimani's death anniversary

On Friday, Iran's Judiciary Chief warned that Gen. Qasem Soleimani's killers will "not be safe on Earth", as the Islamic Republic marked the first anniversary of his assassination.

Ebrahim Raisi, speaking at an event in Tehran to pay tribute to Soleimani, stated that not even President Donald Trump was "immune from justice", adding that "they will witness a severe revenge. What has come so far has only been glimpses [of it]".

Raisi mentioned that "Do not presume that someone, as the president of America, who appeared as a murderer or ordered a murder, may be immune from justice being carried out", adding that "Those who had a role in this in this assassination and crime will not be safe on Earth".

The event was also attended by key Iranian officials, and included representatives from allied regional partners from Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen; with a separate event to be held in Soleimani's hometown of Kerman.

Top Iranian authorities, including supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have previously said that all those involved in his killing would face retribution.