CAA announces to install E-gates at major airports of Pakistan

  • The CAA has announced that in the first phase of the operation, e-gates will be installed at airports in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.
  • E-gates are a self-automated service option which facilitates the passengers by scanning their passport before issued them their boarding passes.
BR Web Desk Updated 01 Jan 2021

The Civil Aviation Authority on Friday announced to install installing e-gates across the major airports of Pakistan which would provide passengers a hassle free process while boarding.

E-gates are a self-automated service option which facilitates the passengers by scanning their passport before issuing them their boarding passes.

They are equipped with the technology to conduct facial recognition and fingerprint check of passengers.

As per the authority the passengers will only have their passports and tickets scanned at the gates before they are issued boarding passes.

The CAA has announced that in the first phase of the operation, e-gates will be installed at airports in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

On the other hand, the government has ensured that foreigners who wish to apply for a Pakistani visa can do so online now.

