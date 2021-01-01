Ehsaas scheme: PM pledges to make Pakistan a welfare state by providing health cover, food to people

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has pledged that the government will make Pakistan a welfare state by providing health coverage and food to people in the country under the Ehsaas programme.

In a series of tweets on Friday, the PM said: "Our Ehsaas programme provides social security & our health card scheme provides the poor with proper medical access."

He added, "My New Year resolution for 2021 is to complete two projects. One, universal health coverage to all our citizens. Two, we will start our most ambitious nationwide project "Koi Bhuka Na Soyay "(No one should sleep hungry in Pak) under Ehsaas prog."

The prime minister stated that the health cover scheme has begun in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and will soon commence in Punjab & Gilgit Baltistan. "By the end of the yr these 2 projects will move us closer to our goal of making Pak a welfare state," he remarked.

The premier pointed out that year 2020 was a tough year for us and for people across the world because of Covid19 pandemic. "But by the grace of God we fared far better than most. We not only managed to protect our ppl but also saved them from hunger. We are moving forward to making Pakistan a Welfare State," he said.