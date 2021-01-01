AVN 93.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.18%)
CHCC 147.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.12%)
DCL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.73%)
DGKC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.98%)
EFERT 63.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.9%)
EPCL 48.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.37%)
FCCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.27%)
FFL 17.61 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.09%)
HASCOL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.56%)
HUBC 85.17 Increased By ▲ 6.17 (7.81%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
JSCL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
KAPCO 29.24 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.42%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
MLCF 46.14 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.6%)
OGDC 106.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.76%)
PAEL 40.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
PIBTL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
PIOC 105.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.11%)
POWER 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.84%)
PPL 93.65 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (4.21%)
PSO 231.44 Increased By ▲ 15.64 (7.25%)
SNGP 45.97 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.3%)
STPL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.69%)
TRG 92.25 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.51%)
UNITY 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.6%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,728 Increased By ▲ 110.78 (2.4%)
BR30 24,016 Increased By ▲ 788.73 (3.4%)
KSE100 44,694 Increased By ▲ 938.4 (2.14%)
KSE30 18,661 Increased By ▲ 480.83 (2.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ehsaas scheme: PM pledges to make Pakistan a welfare state by providing health cover, food to people

  • Premier says Ehsaas programme provides social security & our health card scheme provides the poor with proper medical access
  • Imran says his New Year resolution is to complete two projects including universal health coverage and "Koi Bhuka Na Soyay"
Fahad Zulfikar 01 Jan 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has pledged that the government will make Pakistan a welfare state by providing health coverage and food to people in the country under the Ehsaas programme.

In a series of tweets on Friday, the PM said: "Our Ehsaas programme provides social security & our health card scheme provides the poor with proper medical access."

He added, "My New Year resolution for 2021 is to complete two projects. One, universal health coverage to all our citizens. Two, we will start our most ambitious nationwide project "Koi Bhuka Na Soyay "(No one should sleep hungry in Pak) under Ehsaas prog."

The prime minister stated that the health cover scheme has begun in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and will soon commence in Punjab & Gilgit Baltistan. "By the end of the yr these 2 projects will move us closer to our goal of making Pak a welfare state," he remarked.

The premier pointed out that year 2020 was a tough year for us and for people across the world because of Covid19 pandemic. "But by the grace of God we fared far better than most. We not only managed to protect our ppl but also saved them from hunger. We are moving forward to making Pakistan a Welfare State," he said.

health coverage Ehsaas Programme PM Imran tweets Pakistan welfare state pledge made provision of food

Ehsaas scheme: PM pledges to make Pakistan a welfare state by providing health cover, food to people

As part of pact, Pakistan and India share lists of nuclear installations, prisoners

2021 to be the year of ‘Growth’ for Pakistan: PM Khan

UK COVID-19 variant detected in two more people in Sindh

Israel, Saudi Arabia reportedly pushing Trump for a strike on Iran ahead of Biden inauguration

Govt ready for dialogue with opposition on all issues except accountability: FM Qureshi

The European Union: six decades of twists and turns

Britain credits Brexit for abolishing 'tampon tax'

Immigrants in US both hopeful and wary of Biden

UK court orders Pakistan to pay $28.7 million payment to British firm

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters