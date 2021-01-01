Israel, Saudi Arabia reportedly pushing Trump for a strike on Iran ahead of Biden inauguration

Israel and Saudi Arabia are reportedly pushing the Trump Administration to carry out a surgical strike on Iran's nuclear facilities, before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

As reported by the Arabic-language newspaper Dar Al-Hayat on Thursday, based on anonymous sources from the United States, Riyadh and Jerusalem have "exerted heavy pressure on the president to take out Iran's nuclear installations in a surgical strike", in an effort to "sabotage" President-elect Biden's plan to re-enter negotiations with the Iranian regime.

It was reported that the two countries told that such actions were justified in light of Iran's recent breaches of the nuclear accord, and that the decision to ramp up enrichment of uranium to 20% purity served as a legitimate pretext for hostilities.

According to the report, the United Arab Emirates has not been party to these lobbying efforts, despite maintaining fractious relations with the Iranian regime, citing that taking such a stance would cause a strain on its already complicated relationship with Tehran.