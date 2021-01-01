AVN 93.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.18%)
CHCC 147.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.12%)
DCL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.73%)
DGKC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.98%)
EFERT 63.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.9%)
EPCL 48.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.37%)
FCCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.27%)
FFL 17.61 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.09%)
HASCOL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.56%)
HUBC 85.17 Increased By ▲ 6.17 (7.81%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
JSCL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
KAPCO 29.24 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.42%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
MLCF 46.14 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.6%)
OGDC 106.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.76%)
PAEL 40.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
PIBTL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
PIOC 105.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.11%)
POWER 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.84%)
PPL 93.65 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (4.21%)
PSO 231.44 Increased By ▲ 15.64 (7.25%)
SNGP 45.97 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.3%)
STPL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.69%)
TRG 92.25 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.51%)
UNITY 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.6%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,723 Increased By ▲ 105.01 (2.27%)
BR30 23,968 Increased By ▲ 740.15 (3.19%)
KSE100 44,577 Increased By ▲ 821.95 (1.88%)
KSE30 18,623 Increased By ▲ 443.03 (2.44%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel, Saudi Arabia reportedly pushing Trump for a strike on Iran ahead of Biden inauguration

  • Israel and Saudi Arabia are reportedly pushing the Trump Administration to carry out a surgical strike on Iran's nuclear facilities, before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.
  • Riyadh and Jerusalem have "exerted heavy pressure on the president to take out Iran's nuclear installations in a surgical strike", in an effort to "sabotage" President-elect Biden's plan to re-enter negotiations with the Iranian regime.
BR Web Desk Updated 01 Jan 2021
Satellite imagery of the Iranian nuclear facility of Fordo. Source: AFP.
Satellite imagery of the Iranian nuclear facility of Fordo. Source: AFP.

Israel and Saudi Arabia are reportedly pushing the Trump Administration to carry out a surgical strike on Iran's nuclear facilities, before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

As reported by the Arabic-language newspaper Dar Al-Hayat on Thursday, based on anonymous sources from the United States, Riyadh and Jerusalem have "exerted heavy pressure on the president to take out Iran's nuclear installations in a surgical strike", in an effort to "sabotage" President-elect Biden's plan to re-enter negotiations with the Iranian regime.

It was reported that the two countries told that such actions were justified in light of Iran's recent breaches of the nuclear accord, and that the decision to ramp up enrichment of uranium to 20% purity served as a legitimate pretext for hostilities.

According to the report, the United Arab Emirates has not been party to these lobbying efforts, despite maintaining fractious relations with the Iranian regime, citing that taking such a stance would cause a strain on its already complicated relationship with Tehran.

Israel United States Saudi Arabia Iran Iran Nuclear Deal President elect Joe Biden Trump administration surgical strike

Israel, Saudi Arabia reportedly pushing Trump for a strike on Iran ahead of Biden inauguration

UK COVID-19 variant detected in two more people in Sindh

Govt ready for dialogue with opposition on all issues except accountability: FM Qureshi

The European Union: six decades of twists and turns

Britain credits Brexit for abolishing 'tampon tax'

Immigrants in US both hopeful and wary of Biden

UK court orders Pakistan to pay $28.7 million payment to British firm

Fixed tax regime for construction industry: PM extends relief period till Dec 31

UK leaves EU single market

Investors show Rs186bn in bank accounts

IMF links extension to stringent conditions

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters