Pakistan
Cold, dry weather forecast
- Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 15 and 4 degrees centigrade respectively on Thursday.
01 Jan 2021
LAHORE: Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hours.
According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.
According to Meteorological department, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province.
However, dense fog is likely to prevail in Faisalabad, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Multan, Gujranwala, Okara, Hafizabad, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar khan.
