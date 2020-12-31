AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
CHCC 147.02 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.68%)
DCL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
DGKC 114.73 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.8%)
EFERT 63.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.44%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.04%)
FCCL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.89%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.46%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 132.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.43%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.68%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
JSCL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
KAPCO 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.57%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.5%)
MLCF 44.97 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.36%)
OGDC 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.67%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
PIOC 103.85 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.82%)
POWER 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.95%)
PPL 89.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.26%)
PSO 215.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.78%)
SNGP 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
STPL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
TRG 89.99 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (3.56%)
UNITY 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,618 Increased By ▲ 14.06 (0.31%)
BR30 23,227 Increased By ▲ 65.32 (0.28%)
KSE100 43,755 Increased By ▲ 60.62 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,180 Increased By ▲ 40.27 (0.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Man Utd players cannot 'fake' their way into team, says Solskjaer

  • Solskjaer said his players had realised it was a privilege to play for the 20-time English champions.
AFP 31 Dec 2020

LONDON: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says players cannot "fake" their way into the Manchester United team, pointing to fierce competition for places and a stronger mentality as factors in their rise.

The Old Trafford giants will kick off against Aston Villa on Friday second in the Premier League, just three points behind leaders Liverpool and with a game in hand.

Solskjaer has so far been coy on talk about a push for a first Premier League crown since 2013 but was more forthcoming when it came to the advances made in his two years in the dugout.

The United boss said the players had grown mentally stronger since he had arrived in 2018.

"One, they're two years older than when I came," he said on Thursday. "Two, some of them are really strong personalities that we've brought in and they have really been a good influence.

"I think we have competition for places, which means you cannot go around and think that you can just fake your way through being part of this team because you only deserve to be in a team that you contribute to."

Solskjaer said his players had realised it was a privilege to play for the 20-time English champions.

"When you're here, enjoy it as much as you can and maybe you'll experience some fantastic times," he said.

"We've got winners like Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic, who don't really play every single game but are so influential in the group, in the build-up to games and even during games when they're not playing."

Solskjaer made six changes for the last-gasp 1-0 win against Wolves on Tuesday, when Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay came off a bench that included Mata, Fred and Donny van de Beek.

"We have a strong squad," the Norwegian said.

"We've rotated a lot and we have not really found a settled XI this season but I don't think it's about that anyway this season.

"It's going to be about a squad of 25 to 26 players and I think, towards the end of the season, that will help us."

Solskjaer knows about being left out from his time as a player at Old Trafford, when he was often used as a substitute by Alex Ferguson.

The Norwegian scored four goals against Everton in 1999 only to then be benched in their next league game.

"It's horses for courses," Solskjaer said. "Some players you feel are more suitable for some teams but, of course, you do plan ahead.

"I remember those four goals. I remember also the times that you feel you deserve to play and you're left out. That's part of being at Manchester United.

"We have top players everywhere and we know that, throughout the season, if you're going to win something you have to contribute."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Man Utd

Man Utd players cannot 'fake' their way into team, says Solskjaer

PM rejects increase in prices of petroleum products

Tehran doesn’t seek war but will respond to any aggression, Iran FM says on US B-52 flights in Gulf

14 people arrested in Pakistan over destruction of Hindu temple in KP's Karak

'Made in Israel' alcohol hits Dubai's liquor stores as thousands of Israelis flock to Emirate

US B-52 bombers fly to Middle East ahead of Iran’s Qasem Soleimani's death anniversary

Pakistan Navy is playing a pivotal role in security of Gwadar Port, CPEC: Naval Chief

Vandalism at Hindu temple: CJP Gulzar takes notice, directs authorities to submit report on Jan 4

Pakistan to purchase 1.2mn COVID-19 vaccine doses from China's Sinopharm

Pakistan Army shot down 16 Indian quadcopters in 2020: ISPR

65 Kashmiris were extra-judicially killed this year in IIOJK: Report

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters