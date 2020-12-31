Shibli Faraz reminds opposition of resignation deadline

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has sought to remind the Opposition that today (Thursday) is their self-appointed "deadline" for lawmakers to resign from the parliament.

"Today is December 31. The deadline for resignations ends at 12 midnight," he wrote on Twitter.

He noted that two lawmakers of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) who had submitted resignations to the National Speaker backed out as soon as they were called to verify them.

Furthermore, he wrote, "Under Imran Khan's leadership, Pakistan emerged from the challenge [better than many]. We accorded importance to both health and the economy."

He added that the "smart lockdown" strategy employed by Pakistan was praised internationally.

The minister said in January, with the start of a new year, a new phase of the struggle to help people out of the many problems they are in, will begin.