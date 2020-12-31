AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
CHCC 147.02 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.68%)
DCL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
DGKC 114.73 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.8%)
EFERT 63.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.44%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.04%)
FCCL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.89%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.46%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 132.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.43%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.68%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
JSCL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
KAPCO 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.57%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.5%)
MLCF 44.97 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.36%)
OGDC 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.67%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
PIOC 103.85 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.82%)
POWER 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.95%)
PPL 89.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.26%)
PSO 215.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.78%)
SNGP 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
STPL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
TRG 89.99 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (3.56%)
UNITY 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,618 Increased By ▲ 14.06 (0.31%)
BR30 23,227 Increased By ▲ 65.32 (0.28%)
KSE100 43,755 Increased By ▲ 60.62 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,180 Increased By ▲ 40.27 (0.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Asad for completing early feasibility study on bulk water supply to twin cities

  • He directed the Planning Secretary to seek clarification on issues related to availability of water from Tarbela to ICT.
APP 31 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday directed the MMP to complete the feasibility study expeditiously about bulk water supply from Tarbela dam to the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Chairing a review meeting here on bulk water supply from Tarbella reservoir to Islamabad and Rawalpindi, through video conference, the minister directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) to ensure inclusion of project management experts in the team, said a press release issued here by the Ministry of Planning.

He further directed the Planning Secretary to seek clarification on issues related to availability of water from Tarbela to ICT and its share in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Asad Umer asked Secretary Planning to contact the provincial government regarding land acquisition and the matters should be finalized as soon as possible so as to avoid delay in commencement of work on the project.

The Consultants from MMP briefed the meeting about the current status of feasibility study for master planning of Bulk Water Transmission (ICT & Rawalpindi) and Consultants have seven months to complete their report and their team will begin work in mid-October.

The project envisages supply of water to the twin cities through surface as well as groundwater channels.

The project is for supplying clean drinking water from the Indus River System at Tarbella Dam to the twin cities of Islamabad & Rawalpindi.

Presently the demand of water of the twin cities is 440 million Gallon per day, half of which i.e 220 million Gallon is being met from various sources and the gap of 220 million Gallon per day will be fulfilled by this project.

Special Assistant to PM on CDA Ali Nawaz Awan, Secretary Planning, Member Infrastructure, representatives from Ministry of Interior and senior officials were also attended the meeting.

Islamabad Asad Umar Rawalpindi Tarbela Dam twin cities

Asad for completing early feasibility study on bulk water supply to twin cities

PM rejects increase in prices of petroleum products

Tehran doesn’t seek war but will respond to any aggression, Iran FM says on US B-52 flights in Gulf

14 people arrested in Pakistan over destruction of Hindu temple in KP's Karak

'Made in Israel' alcohol hits Dubai's liquor stores as thousands of Israelis flock to Emirate

US B-52 bombers fly to Middle East ahead of Iran’s Qasem Soleimani's death anniversary

Pakistan Navy is playing a pivotal role in security of Gwadar Port, CPEC: Naval Chief

Vandalism at Hindu temple: CJP Gulzar takes notice, directs authorities to submit report on Jan 4

Pakistan to purchase 1.2mn COVID-19 vaccine doses from China's Sinopharm

Pakistan Army shot down 16 Indian quadcopters in 2020: ISPR

65 Kashmiris were extra-judicially killed this year in IIOJK: Report

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters