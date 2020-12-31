Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Reach US$ 20.25bn: SBP

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves stand at US$ 20.25 billion as of December 24, 2020, as reported by the State Bank of Pakistan.

This consisted of US$ 13.15 billion net reserves with the SBP and US$ 7.1 billion net reserves with banks at the week end on December 24, 2020.

The State Bank also reported that total liquid foreign exchange reserves increased by around 30% in 2019-20 to US$ 18.886 billion as compared to US$ 14.481 billion in 2018-19.

Although, net reserves with the banks reduced in 2019-20, the increase in total liquid foreign reserves resulted from a 67% year-on-year rise in net reserves with the SBP.

Moreover, total foreign exchange reserves were the highest in November 2020, valued at US$ 20.266 billion, as compared to the last 12 months.