AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
CHCC 147.02 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.68%)
DCL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
DGKC 114.73 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.8%)
EFERT 63.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.44%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.04%)
FCCL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.89%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.46%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 132.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.43%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.68%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
JSCL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
KAPCO 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.57%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.5%)
MLCF 44.97 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.36%)
OGDC 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.67%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
PIOC 103.85 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.82%)
POWER 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.95%)
PPL 89.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.26%)
PSO 215.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.78%)
SNGP 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
STPL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
TRG 89.99 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (3.56%)
UNITY 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,618 Increased By ▲ 14.06 (0.31%)
BR30 23,227 Increased By ▲ 65.32 (0.28%)
KSE100 43,755 Increased By ▲ 60.62 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,180 Increased By ▲ 40.27 (0.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Reach US$ 20.25bn: SBP

  • Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves stand at US$ 20.25 billion as of December 24, 2020, as reported by the State Bank of Pakistan.
Kashaf Ali Updated 31 Dec 2020

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves stand at US$ 20.25 billion as of December 24, 2020, as reported by the State Bank of Pakistan.

This consisted of US$ 13.15 billion net reserves with the SBP and US$ 7.1 billion net reserves with banks at the week end on December 24, 2020.

The State Bank also reported that total liquid foreign exchange reserves increased by around 30% in 2019-20 to US$ 18.886 billion as compared to US$ 14.481 billion in 2018-19.

Although, net reserves with the banks reduced in 2019-20, the increase in total liquid foreign reserves resulted from a 67% year-on-year rise in net reserves with the SBP.

Moreover, total foreign exchange reserves were the highest in November 2020, valued at US$ 20.266 billion, as compared to the last 12 months.

SBP foreign currency reserves

Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Reach US$ 20.25bn: SBP

PM rejects increase in prices of petroleum products

Tehran doesn’t seek war but will respond to any aggression, Iran FM says on US B-52 flights in Gulf

14 people arrested in Pakistan over destruction of Hindu temple in KP's Karak

'Made in Israel' alcohol hits Dubai's liquor stores as thousands of Israelis flock to Emirate

US B-52 bombers fly to Middle East ahead of Iran’s Qasem Soleimani's death anniversary

Pakistan Navy is playing a pivotal role in security of Gwadar Port, CPEC: Naval Chief

Vandalism at Hindu temple: CJP Gulzar takes notice, directs authorities to submit report on Jan 4

Pakistan to purchase 1.2mn COVID-19 vaccine doses from China's Sinopharm

Pakistan Army shot down 16 Indian quadcopters in 2020: ISPR

65 Kashmiris were extra-judicially killed this year in IIOJK: Report

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters