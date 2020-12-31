Private schools urge govt to reopen institutes from Jan 11

A council for private schools demanding an economic relief package, urged the government to reopen the schools from January 11.

Addressing a press conference, office-bearers of the council demanded that the government announce the reopening of schools from January 11. Even if it doesn’t do so, they said they will reopen schools on that date under the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

They said at least 80% of the schools across the country doesn’t have access to internet.

“Thousands of schools have closed their doors and many others are following suit.”

They also demanded an economic relief package from the government stating, “They should suspend registration fee and taxes for at least a year.”

Last month, the federal government, on recommendations by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), had announced that educational institutes will remain closed from November 26 to January 10.