AVN 93.92 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.46%)
BOP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
CHCC 143.69 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (1.33%)
DCL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
DGKC 113.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.89%)
EFERT 63.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.48%)
EPCL 47.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.19%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.65%)
FFL 17.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
HASCOL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HBL 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.53%)
HUBC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (3.33%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.2%)
JSCL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
KAPCO 27.29 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.83%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.18%)
MLCF 43.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
OGDC 104.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.19%)
PAEL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.09%)
PIBTL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
PIOC 101.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.68%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PPL 89.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.5%)
PSO 216.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.69%)
SNGP 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.57%)
STPL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.19%)
TRG 90.49 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (4.13%)
UNITY 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By ▲ 6.58 (0.14%)
BR30 23,213 Increased By ▲ 51.18 (0.22%)
KSE100 43,718 Increased By ▲ 23.2 (0.05%)
KSE30 18,153 Increased By ▲ 13.37 (0.07%)
Dec 31, 2020
Gold set for best year in a decade with 24% rise

  • Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,889.58 per ounce by 0353 GMT. but was up more than 24% for the year.
Reuters 31 Dec 2020

Gold prices fell on Thursday as hopes for an economic recovery next year increased risk appetite, although the precious metal was set to wrap up the year with its best performance in a decade.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,889.58 per ounce by 0353 GMT. but was up more than 24% for the year.

US gold futures were little changed at $1,892.90.

Asian shares were set to end the year at record highs as investors pinned hopes on a swift economic recovery next year, also pressuring the dollar.

"The dollar is going to weaken quite precipitously until Q1, giving gold a clear runaway to do well right out of the gates next year," Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi, said, adding that inflation remained key to gold's trajectory.

Boosting hopes for a faster economic recovery next year, Britain on Wednesday approved Oxford University and AstraZeneca's vaccine to combat a fast-spreading coronavirus variant.

Also weighing on bullion was Republican Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell's refusal for a quick vote on a bill to increase US relief checks to $2,000, saying it had "no realistic path to quickly pass the Senate."

Unprecedented stimulus measures and low-interest rates to cushion economies from the pandemic's blow this year have benefited gold as it is seen as a hedge against inflation.

Silver fell 0.9% to $26.38 per ounce but was up more than 48% this year - its best performance since 2010.

Platinum dropped 0.5% to $1,060.18 per ounce but was up 10% in 2020. Palladium rose 0.3% to $2,368.68 per ounce and was on track for a fifth straight year of gains with a 22% rise.

