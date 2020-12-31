AVN 92.57 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.84%)
Power sector: PM for achieving sustainability in reforms

Zaheer Abbasi Updated 31 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the Ministry of Energy to provide relief to domestic consumers, and an uninterrupted power supply to the industries should be on its priority list.

The prime minister issued this directive while chairing a meeting on energy sector.

An official said that two days ago the prime minister was given a briefing on the gas situation, and on Wednesday, the premier convened a meeting on the power sector to take stock of the situation.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that the prime minister was informed about the measures being taken for improvement in electricity production and transmission and making energy mix environment friendly along with the projects for producing cheaper electricity.

The prime minister was also given a briefing on the ongoing projects for power generation.

The prime minister was also updated about the power generation agreement signed by the previous governments and their impacts on the economy and the general consumers. The meeting was also informed about the relief measures provided to the people and the industry during the corona pandemic.

