PM for sustainable power sector reforms in view of future requirements

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday stressed the need of sustainable reforms in power sector keeping in view the country's future requirements.

He was presiding over a review meeting on power sector.

The Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction over the power sector reforms and directed to ensure the provision of relief to domestic consumers and uninterrupted power supply to industries as top priorities.

Federal Ministers Omar Ayub, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Special Assistants Tabish Gohar, Nadeem Babar, Waqar Masood and senior officers concerned were in attendance.

Besides improvement in the production and supply of electricity as well as making the energy-mix better and environment-friendly, the meeting discussed in detail the proposed projects of economical power generation.

The meeting was also briefed about the progress of ongoing projects.

The Prime Minister was apprised of the power sector agreements made by the previous governments and their negative effects on the economy and common man.

The Prime Minister was also briefed about the measures taken by the government for the provision of relief to common man despite the COVID-19 pandemic.