AVN 92.57 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.84%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
CHCC 141.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-2.71%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
DGKC 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
EFERT 63.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
FCCL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
FFL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
HASCOL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
HBL 133.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.89%)
HUBC 76.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.35%)
HUMNL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
JSCL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.76%)
KAPCO 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
MLCF 43.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
OGDC 104.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.8%)
PAEL 39.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PIBTL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
PIOC 101.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.86%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.87%)
PSO 217.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.46%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
STPL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (6.56%)
TRG 86.90 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.7%)
UNITY 32.08 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.13%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 56.8 (1.25%)
BR30 23,162 Increased By ▲ 316.33 (1.38%)
KSE100 43,695 Increased By ▲ 439.21 (1.02%)
KSE30 18,140 Increased By ▲ 158.55 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PSX turns around, gains 412 points to close at 43,694 points

  • As many as 423 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 310 of them recorded gain and 96 sustained losses.
APP 30 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday turned around and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 412.49 points, with positive change of 0.95 percent, closing at 43,694.76 points against 43,282.27 points on the last working day.

A total 455,994,479 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 503,119,805 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.22.632 billion against Rs. 20.963 billion previous day.

As many as 423 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 310 of them recorded gain and 96 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Pak Refinery with a volume of 55,266,000 shares and price per share of Rs.21.66,TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 31,216,000 and price per share of Rs.84.97 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 18,495,000 and price per share of Rs.31.62.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum increase of Rs.349 per share, closing at Rs.9799 whereas Nestle Pakistan was runner up with the increase of Rs.226 per share, closing at Rs.6845.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.75 per share, closing at Rs.944 whereas Bhanero Tex shares decreased by Rs.67.49 per share closing at Rs.832.51.

PSX KSE 100 index

PSX turns around, gains 412 points to close at 43,694 points

Cabinet committee approves procurement of over million COVID-19 vaccines

Swiss person dies after COVID-19 vaccination: Officials

At least five killed in Yemen's Aden airport attack, security source says

EU chiefs sign post-Brexit trade deal agreed with Britain

PAC delivers 14 JF-17 aircraft to PAF

UK approves Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

SC directs Sindh govt to retrieve state land from encroachers

New COVID strain does not cause more severe illness than other variants: Study

India ‘cannot win a war’ against Pakistan, says former Indian officer in latest book

NAB granted one-day transit remand of Khawaja Asif

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters