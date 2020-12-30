PSX turns around, gains 412 points to close at 43,694 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday turned around and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 412.49 points, with positive change of 0.95 percent, closing at 43,694.76 points against 43,282.27 points on the last working day.

A total 455,994,479 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 503,119,805 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.22.632 billion against Rs. 20.963 billion previous day.

As many as 423 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 310 of them recorded gain and 96 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Pak Refinery with a volume of 55,266,000 shares and price per share of Rs.21.66,TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 31,216,000 and price per share of Rs.84.97 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 18,495,000 and price per share of Rs.31.62.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum increase of Rs.349 per share, closing at Rs.9799 whereas Nestle Pakistan was runner up with the increase of Rs.226 per share, closing at Rs.6845.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.75 per share, closing at Rs.944 whereas Bhanero Tex shares decreased by Rs.67.49 per share closing at Rs.832.51.