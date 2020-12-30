AVN 92.57 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.84%)
Swiss person dies after COVID-19 vaccination: Officials

  • He was among the first in the country to be vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine shot.
  • Officials said that the Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic was reviewing the case.
BR Web Desk 30 Dec 2020

A nursing home resident in Switzerland has died after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, local media reported on Wednesday.

As per details, he was among the first in the country to be vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine shot.

“We are aware of the case,” said an official from Lucerne, the patient’s area of residence.

Lucerne was the site of the first vaccinations in Switzerland beginning last week, with a shot from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech given primarily to elderly people. Switzerland has received 107,000 vaccine doses, so far, and expects to get 250,000 per month starting next year.

It is still unclear, whether the death was related to the shot. Details such as the time period between the inoculation and death have also not been released.

Officials said that the Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic was reviewing the case.

Switzerland has recorded 442,481 virus cases and 7,493 deaths. The country has also reported five cases of the UK coronavirus variant and two of the South African variant.

