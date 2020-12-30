AVN 92.57 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.84%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
CHCC 141.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-2.71%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
DGKC 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
EFERT 63.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
FCCL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
FFL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
HASCOL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
HBL 133.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.89%)
HUBC 76.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.35%)
HUMNL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
JSCL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.76%)
KAPCO 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
MLCF 43.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
OGDC 104.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.8%)
PAEL 39.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PIBTL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
PIOC 101.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.86%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.87%)
PSO 217.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.46%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
STPL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (6.56%)
TRG 86.90 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.7%)
UNITY 32.08 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.13%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 56.8 (1.25%)
BR30 23,162 Increased By ▲ 316.33 (1.38%)
KSE100 43,695 Increased By ▲ 439.21 (1.02%)
KSE30 18,140 Increased By ▲ 158.55 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Poland's central bank chief says further rate cuts possible in Q1

  • "The current level of interest rates is appropriate and best suits the current situation," Glapinski said.
  • Central banker Jerzy Zyzynski told on Wednesday a cut to zero was possible in the first quarter, citing a "sluggish" recovery.
Reuters 30 Dec 2020

WARSAW: Poland's central bank could make further cuts in interest rates during the first quarter of next year, the bank's governor said, in a surprise change of tone that upended expectations for stable borrowing costs until 2022.

The comments, which appeared late on Tuesday on Twitter and on the financial news website Obserwator Finansowy, ran counter to statements made by Adam Glapinski as recently as this month that rates would remain at a record low of 0.1% for a long time.

"The current level of interest rates is appropriate and best suits the current situation," Glapinski said.

"However, in the first quarter of next year, further rate cuts are possible," he added. "We are conducting appropriate analyses of the possible circumstances and potential effects of such a reduction at the NBP."

Analysts polled by Reuters earlier in December expected rates to hold steady until the fourth quarter of 2022.

Central banker Jerzy Zyzynski told Reuters on Wednesday a cut to zero was possible in the first quarter, citing a "sluggish" recovery.

Fellow rate-setter Rafal Sura told PAP in an interview published on Wednesday that further cuts could not be ruled out in the future, although he did not currently see a need for them.

Sura added that he thought Poland's zloty currency should be weaker, according to PAP.

The central bank has frequently indicated in press statements that it was concerned about the strength of the zloty, which it thinks could hamper the pace of economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Dec. 18, a source close to the bank said it intervened to weaken the zloty.

On Tuesday afternoon, the zloty weakened as much as 1.77%, causing speculation of a further intervention. Reuters was unable to confirm if the bank had intervened.

Financial markets interest rates Polish zloty Poland's central bank

Poland's central bank chief says further rate cuts possible in Q1

Cabinet committee approves procurement of over million COVID-19 vaccines

Swiss person dies after COVID-19 vaccination: Officials

At least five killed in Yemen's Aden airport attack, security source says

EU chiefs sign post-Brexit trade deal agreed with Britain

PAC delivers 14 JF-17 aircraft to PAF

UK approves Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

SC directs Sindh govt to retrieve state land from encroachers

New COVID strain does not cause more severe illness than other variants: Study

India ‘cannot win a war’ against Pakistan, says former Indian officer in latest book

NAB granted one-day transit remand of Khawaja Asif

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters