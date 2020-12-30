AVN 92.57 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.84%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
CHCC 141.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-2.71%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
DGKC 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
EFERT 63.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
FCCL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
FFL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
HASCOL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
HBL 133.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.89%)
HUBC 76.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.35%)
HUMNL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
JSCL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.76%)
KAPCO 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
MLCF 43.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
OGDC 104.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.8%)
PAEL 39.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PIBTL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
PIOC 101.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.86%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.87%)
PSO 217.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.46%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
STPL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (6.56%)
TRG 86.90 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.7%)
UNITY 32.08 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.13%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 56.8 (1.25%)
BR30 23,162 Increased By ▲ 316.33 (1.38%)
KSE100 43,695 Increased By ▲ 439.21 (1.02%)
KSE30 18,140 Increased By ▲ 158.55 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Khwaja Asif using "political revenge" as excuse to escape accountability, says Qureshi

  • Shah Mehmood says Asif couldn't give satisfactory explanation to NAB's questions related to assets beyond means
  • FM says opposition parties termed Asif's arrest a political revenge by the government which is not right
  • NAB is an independent institution and is not subservient to the government: Qureshi
Fahad Zulfikar 30 Dec 2020

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that PML-N leader Khawaja Asif is using the excuse of "political revenge" to escape accountability, local media reported on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference along with Adviser to Prime Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan in Islamabad, Qureshi said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned Khwaja Asif several times to present himself and satisfy the bureau. "It seems as if Asif couldn't answer NAB's questions [related to assets beyond means]," he added.

The foreign minister said that opposition parties termed Asif's arrest a political revenge by the government which is not right. "NAB is an independent institution and is not subservient to the government," he said. "The laws according to which NAB operates were not introduced by the PTI," added FM Qureshi.

The foreign minister said that people should refrain from speaking about a PTI-NAB nexus since the accountability bureau is an independent body.

He said every person is held accountable in respectable societies the world over. "Now we are understanding why they wanted to amend NAB laws," he said.

The FM accused the opposition of demanding an NRO from the government, adding that Khawaja Asif had been present in the FATF-related legislation meetings that took place between the government and Opposition.

He asked Khawaja Asif and other opposition leaders to give satisfactory explanations to NAB's accusations.

Speaking on the occasion, Babar Awan said that holding an Iqamah allows a person to hold accounts in foreign banks. "Iqamahs are a residency permit that those who work abroad get. The money earned through illegal means is sent abroad and then brought back to the country by Pakistan's politicians," he stated.

"People who continuously live abroad become locals in foreign countries," he said. "However, why did Nawaz Sharif and Khawaja Asif felt the need to get an Iqamah?" he asked.

National Accountability Bureau press conference FM Qureshi Babar Awan criticism on PML N Khwaja Asif's arrest reasons explained

Khwaja Asif using "political revenge" as excuse to escape accountability, says Qureshi

At least five killed in Yemen's Aden airport attack, security source says

EU chiefs sign post-Brexit trade deal agreed with Britain

PAC delivers 14 JF-17 aircraft to PAF

UK approves Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

SC directs Sindh govt to retrieve state land from encroachers

New COVID strain does not cause more severe illness than other variants: Study

India ‘cannot win a war’ against Pakistan, says former Indian officer in latest book

NAB granted one-day transit remand of Khawaja Asif

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 10000 mark

US may seek to try accused killer of American journalist Daniel Pearl

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters