AVN 92.57 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.84%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
CHCC 141.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-2.71%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
DGKC 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
EFERT 63.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
FCCL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
FFL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
HASCOL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
HBL 133.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.89%)
HUBC 76.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.35%)
HUMNL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
JSCL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.76%)
KAPCO 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
MLCF 43.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
OGDC 104.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.8%)
PAEL 39.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PIBTL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
PIOC 101.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.86%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.87%)
PSO 217.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.46%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
STPL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (6.56%)
TRG 86.90 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.7%)
UNITY 32.08 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.13%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,600 Increased By ▲ 53.36 (1.17%)
BR30 23,150 Increased By ▲ 304.43 (1.33%)
KSE100 43,715 Increased By ▲ 459.4 (1.06%)
KSE30 18,153 Increased By ▲ 171.84 (0.96%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble steadies, stocks rise on last trading day of 2020

  • The Moscow Exchange will be closed for four days from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3, but many traders will be away from their desks for longer as Russia's holiday season ends on Jan. 11.
Reuters 30 Dec 2020

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble steadied on Wednesday, remaining under pressure from Russia-specific concerns about new possible sanctions, while stocks rose in light trade on the last trading day of 2020.

By 0743 GMT, the rouble was flat at 74 against the dollar and eased 0.2% to 90.87 versus the euro.

So far this year, the rouble has lost about 16% of its value versus the greenback and shed 23% against the European currency, taking a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, a crash in oil prices and Russia-specific concerns about new possible sanctions.

In 2021, the rouble is expected to partly recover but will still be far from levels seen in early 2020 before the pandemic.

Volatility in the Russian market could increase in the next few days as trading activity will wane further ahead of Russia's long New Year holidays.

The Moscow Exchange will be closed for four days from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3, but many traders will be away from their desks for longer as Russia's holiday season ends on Jan. 11.

Russian stock indexes were up, reflecting a 0.7% increase in Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, to $51.42 a barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.1% to 1,400.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.4% higher at 3,288.1 points, nearing an all-time high of 3,318.39 hit on Dec. 17.

Rouble Russian rouble COVID19 Dollar Chinese yuan Korean won New year holidays

Russian rouble steadies, stocks rise on last trading day of 2020

UK approves Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

SC directs Sindh govt to retrieve state land from encroachers

New COVID strain does not cause more severe illness than other variants: Study

India ‘cannot win a war’ against Pakistan, says former Indian officer in latest book

PAC delivers 14 JF-17 aircraft to PAF

NAB granted one-day transit remand of Khawaja Asif

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 10000 mark

US may seek to try accused killer of American journalist Daniel Pearl

Cabinet rejects Sindh CM's 'politically-tainted' gas contention

From the lab to the jab: how BioNTech-Pfizer won the vaccine race

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters