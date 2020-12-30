AVN 92.57 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.84%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
CHCC 141.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-2.71%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
DGKC 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
EFERT 63.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
FCCL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
FFL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
HASCOL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
HBL 133.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.89%)
HUBC 76.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.35%)
HUMNL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
JSCL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.76%)
KAPCO 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
MLCF 43.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
OGDC 104.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.8%)
PAEL 39.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PIBTL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
PIOC 101.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.86%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.87%)
PSO 217.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.46%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
STPL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (6.56%)
TRG 86.90 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.7%)
UNITY 32.08 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.13%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,600 Increased By ▲ 53.39 (1.17%)
BR30 23,127 Increased By ▲ 281.62 (1.23%)
KSE100 43,699 Increased By ▲ 442.98 (1.02%)
KSE30 18,150 Increased By ▲ 168.51 (0.94%)
Hong Kong stocks mark 10-month closing high on recovery hopes

  • At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 578.62 points, or 2.18%, at 27,147.11, its highest close since Feb. 21. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 2.05% to 10,662.93.
Reuters 30 Dec 2020

Hong Kong stocks climbed on Wednesday to a 10-month closing high, tracking gains in other Asian markets, as investors bet on a strong global economic recovery next year.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.8%, while the IT sector rose 4.75%, the financial sector ended 1.32% higher and the property sector rose 1.41%.

The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Alibaba Group Holding Ltd with a rise of 6.4%, while the biggest loser was China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd with a drop of 2.38%.

Convictions that global monetary authorities will continue to pump liquidity into the banking system to support the pandemic-stricken economy underpinned risk assets.

Investors shrugged off a move by US President Donald Trump's administration to strengthen an executive order barring US investment in Chinese firms with alleged military backing.

Global index publisher FTSE Russell said it might drop more Chinese companies from its global benchmarks in response.

China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 1.05% at 3,414.45, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 1.4%.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.08%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.45%.

The yuan was quoted at 6.5338 per US dollar at 0822 GMT, 0.06% weaker than the previous close of 6.53.

