Business & Finance
Spain's October current account surplus falls to 1.29bn euros
- That compared to a deficit of 300 million euros in September, according to the central bank
30 Dec 2020
Spain's current account surplus fell to 1.29 billion euros ($1.58 billion) in October from a surplus of 2.77 billion euros in the same month a year earlier, the Bank of Spain said on Wednesday.
That compared to a deficit of 300 million euros in September, according to the central bank.
