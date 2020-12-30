AVN 90.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
World

Democratic Senator Schumer blasts checks legislation he says McConnell has introduced

  • McConnell's office was not immediately available for comment.
Reuters 30 Dec 2020

WASHINGTON: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has introduced legislation linking $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks to President Donald Trump's requests involving social media company legal protections and election fraud, the chamber's top Democrat said on Tuesday.

"It will not pass the House and cannot become law," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement, referring to the Democratic-majority House of Representatives.

McConnell's office was not immediately available for comment.

Donald Trump SENATE Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer Mitch McConnell

