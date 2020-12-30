AVN 90.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
CHCC 143.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.36%)
DCL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
DGKC 113.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
EFERT 63.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.53%)
FCCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.92%)
FFL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.22%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.88%)
HBL 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
JSCL 32.73 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.54%)
KAPCO 26.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 43.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.51%)
OGDC 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.42%)
PAEL 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.6%)
PIBTL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
PIOC 102.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
POWER 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.7%)
PSO 216.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.14%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
STPL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.29%)
TRG 87.10 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.93%)
UNITY 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.52%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,605 Increased By ▲ 58.12 (1.28%)
BR30 23,170 Increased By ▲ 323.99 (1.42%)
KSE100 43,690 Increased By ▲ 434.62 (1%)
KSE30 18,170 Increased By ▲ 188.77 (1.05%)
Dec 30, 2020
China revises 2019 GDP growth lower to 6.0%

  • The pre-revision 2019 GDP growth rate was 6.1%
Reuters 30 Dec 2020

BEIJING: China's 2019 gross domestic product (GDP) has been revised down to 6.0% to 98.65 trillion yuan ($15.12 trillion), according to a statement from the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

The pre-revision 2019 GDP growth rate was 6.1%. China routinely revises its annual GDP data.

Yuan gdp National Bureau of Statistics China's

