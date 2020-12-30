Markets
China revises 2019 GDP growth lower to 6.0%
- The pre-revision 2019 GDP growth rate was 6.1%
30 Dec 2020
BEIJING: China's 2019 gross domestic product (GDP) has been revised down to 6.0% to 98.65 trillion yuan ($15.12 trillion), according to a statement from the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.
The pre-revision 2019 GDP growth rate was 6.1%. China routinely revises its annual GDP data.
