Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 10000 mark

The country's coronavirus death toll crossed 10000 on Wednesday after 55 people lost their lives to the virus.

In the last 24 hours, the novel virus claimed the lives of 55 more people across the country taking the total number of deaths to 10,047. 36,390 people were tested for the virus across the country, taking the number of total tests conducted to 6,656,373.

Out of these, 2,155 people tested positive, taking the nationwide tally to 477,240. There are 37,080 active cases in the country.

On Tuesday, Pakistan reported its first confirmed cases of a new coronavirus strain detected in the United Kingdom. In a statement, the Sindh health department said that 12 samples of UK returnees were taken for genotyping out of which six were positive and three showed the new variant of the coronavirus virus in the first phase.

Later, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) also released a statement, saying that two more patients admitted to the National Institute of Health in Islamabad also showed the new variant.